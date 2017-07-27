Bank holiday Rugby railway passengers planning to travel to Euston will be unlikely to get seats unless they plan ahead.

People planning to use Rugby railway station to get to and from Euston during the August bank holiday are being urged to plan ahead as scheduled work will leave passengers unlikely to secure a seat.

No trains will arrive or depart at Euston during Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August while Network Rail reroutes a major power supply to the station to prepare for the HS2 high speed railway.

London Midland’s head of West Coast Services, Steve Helfet, said: “As a result of the disruption, the advice is, avoid travelling this bank holiday and save your trip to or from London for another day.

“All rail routes between the Midlands and the capital will be busy this weekend.”

Antonia Buckland, high speed rail sponsorship director for Network Rail, said: “The advice to passengers planning travel to or from Euston station this bank holiday is clear: plan your journeys on days other than Saturday and the Sunday and only travel by train on those days if absolutely essential.

“If you do travel, trains will be busier than usual, journeys will take longer and unless you have reserved one, you won’t be guaranteed a seat.”

The work will affect all services on the West Coast mainline, including trains serving Birmingham New Street, Birmingham International, Rugby, Stafford, Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton, Sandwell & Dudley and Coventry.