Barby pupils enjoy the great outdoors as part of Forest School sessions

Children at Barby Primary School have been enjoying life in the great outdoors as part of their studies.

Staff say the outdoor Forest School sessions are proving to be a big success.

Headteacher Jody Toone, said: “The sessions offer a holistic approach of each and every child.

“Children are encouraged to assess risks and make sensible decisions. Through this approach the children are developing their confidence and self-esteem as well as learning different aspects of the curriculum, activities the children participate in often support their classroom learning.

“They learn to identify bugs with magnifying glasses and make habitats, next term the children will learn to use tools, and learn skills needed for building dens and shelters.

Forest Schools originated from Scandinavia, they have now become accepted across the United Kingdom as a specialist learning approach to support children of all ages to enhance their skills in the natural environment.

Jody added: “The children always look forward to their lessons and come well prepared with their wellies and coats!”