Bawnmore Road safety measures to tackle 'ridiculous' speeding will go to public consultation

Warwickshire County Council has decided to put proposals to improve safety and reduce speeding on Bawnmore Road and Longrood Road to public consultation following a local community meeting.

Residents used the meeting, held at Bilton Junior School on September 27, to voice concern over speeding vehicles on Bawnmore, Longrood and Montague roads.

Those attending heard how community speed watch volunteers reported a rise in speeding vehicles in the area this year - from 6.7 per cent in 2016 to 12.6 per cent.

Residents added some vehicles have been seen doing speeds of 55-60mph.

Four options were then presented, with those present invited to vote for their preferred option.

Option A would consist of a proposed advisory 20mph limit on Bawnmore Road, with two raised tables at the junctions on either end, a speed cushion next to Bawnmore Park and a raised crossing by the infant school.

Option B would consist of nine speed cushions spread across Bawnmore Road and Longrood Road, with three raised tables across the following T-junctions: where Longrood meets Cymbeline Way, where Longrood Road meets Bawnmore Road and where Bawnmore Road meets Montague Road.

Option C would consist of nine speed cushions spread across Bawnmore Road and two raised tables at the T-junctions on either end.

Option D would be to do nothing.

Council officers were on hand to explain the details of the options - including what impact each might have.

Councillor for Bilton and Hillside, Kam Kaur, described the issues with speeding in the area as ridiculous, but praised residents for attending the meeting and providing their input.

She said: “I was delighted with the turnout at the forum and I appreciate the comments received from residents.

“The survey carried out at the forum did not show a clear preference.

“Therefore, WCC is going to proceed with the formal consultation stage, which will include both Bawnmore Road and Longrood Road (speed cushions and tables on both roads with an advisory 20mph outside Bawnmore Road School).

“This then allows for ‘everyone’ to have their say.

“If objections are received, then these will be presented to the transport portfolio holder for a final decision.”

Cllr Kaur said Warwickshire County Council made the decision to take the plans to consultation on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 3.