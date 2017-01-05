Big meeting looms on Rokeby school plans

Today was deadline day for people to have their say on the controversial planing application for the two free schools proposed for the Rokeby area.

The date was set by the county council but confusion arose when letters arrived from County Cllr Kam Kaur about a meeting taking place tomorrow – the day after the consultation closed.

Campaign group Share sought assurances that any comments triggered by Cllr Kaur’s meeting would still be valid.

The county council is dealing with the application but has confirmed to the Advertiser comments will continue to be accepted.

A spokesman said today’s date had been set to give extra time after the Christmas holiday but added: “Warwickshire County Council are committed that any and all representations received after this date will still be taken into account, right up to the date that the application is considered by committee.”

A date for that committee meeting has not been confirmed but Cllr Kaur’s drop-in session take place tomorrow, Friday, in the hall at Rugby Free Secondary School, from 3.30-6.30pm