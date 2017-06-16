Big step for Brownsover surgery plan

There’s been another big step in the right direction for the long-awaited new GP surgery on Brownsover as the plans have got the green light.

The proposed new GP surgery, community facility, associated parking and landscaping were approved by Rugby Borough Council on Wednesday.

Tenders are due to be issued on Monday with work expected to begin this autumn.

Jenni Northcote, Chief Strategy and Primary Care Officer, Coventry and Rugby Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG): “We are aware that local residents are keen to see the new surgery progress and we are committed to continuing to engage with our local community, patients and public throughout this development and look forward to taking forward our plans for the Brownsover development with our partners.”

Paul Jones, Principal Construction Manager (West Midlands), NHS Property Services said: “This represents a significant milestone for the project and tenders will now be issued to main contractors on Monday, June 19.

“The project remains on programme for works to start on site in autumn 2017 and complete late summer 2018.”

Cllr Emma Crane, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for communities and homes, said: “NHS England’s plan for a new GP surgery in Bow Fell is a real win-win for Brownsover, delivering a new surgery for patients and a valuable community space for residents.

“As the owner of the freehold for the new community space, the council has already consulted with residents about how it can best serve Brownsover and now the development has secured planning permission, we’re looking forward to drawing up plans for the facility in readiness for the opening next year.”

The plans can be found on Rugby Borough Council’s website via the planning portal - reference number R17/0800.