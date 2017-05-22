Bikefest shows Rugby at its finest

Bright skies set the tone for another stunning Bikefest as the bikes and crowds were out in force for another great day in the town centre.

From the moment new Rugby Mayor Cllr Belinda Garcia appeared at the head of the ride-in it was fun all the way, with entertainment dotted around the town and in Caldecott Park.

Mayor of Rugby Cllr Belinda Garcia and Geraint James. NNL-170522-023154009

As well as a chance to get close to the glittering array of bikes, there was music galore, food aplenty and a real feelgood factor among the good-natured crowds.

And the Rugby First team must have been pleased to see the shops and bars thriving, among them newcomers like Maia, the ice cream parlour in High Street and the recently reopened Courthouse, which saw its legendary garden packed once again and its barbecue doing a roaring trade.

St Andrew’s Church ran its service early and then got down to serving bacon rolls - and quickly sold out, while the stalls set up for the day embraced bike-related charities, crafts, street food and more.

It was a triumph for all concerned and another reason to feel proud of our town.

A quick breather for Eric Rani, John Cartilage, Andy Morris and Dave Conopo. NNL-170522-021353009

For more photographs, see this week’s Advertiser.