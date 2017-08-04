Bilton family amazed by community home makeover for disabled son

A disabled boy and his mum could not believe their eyes after their Bilton home was given a complete makeover.

Labourers worked tirelessly last week to totally refurbish Hayley and Tommy Lloyd’s house following a heart-warming appeal.

The family were away for the weekend and people worked into the small hours of the morning to get it finished before the reveal on Sunday.

Hayley said: “It was like walking into a magazine, everyone was in the back garden and we were shown around the house, I burst into tears then so did Tommy, it was all a bit emotional.

“I wouldn’t have recognised the place as when I left on Saturday it was an absolute building site, but it all got done bar a couple of things by Sunday. It was a miracle.”

Hayley’s friends appealed on Facebook a month ago for donations to do up her home to make it easier for Tommy, who has muscular dystrophy.

The donations came flooding in with whole kitchens and bathrooms provided, as well as all the labour and fittings to transform their house.

As well as the physical gifts, around £3,500 was raised online allowing Hayley to buy furniture and other things.

It all came together last week with people working around the clock to renovate the Lloyd’s home, with workers coming from as far as Sheffield helping out.

“I still can’t believe it, I’m sure it will take a while for it to sink in that this has happened to us,” Hayley said.

Hayley said Tommy loves his new bedroom, particularly his electric blinds, and they cannot thank everyone who helped give them the home of their dreams enough.

“To the more than 70 businesses and individuals who contributed in some way, I want to thank all of them,” she said.

“From everyone who did chip runs, to donating kitchen and light switches, thank you.”

The past month has amazed the Lloyds as they have experienced the overwhelming community spirit in Rugby and Hayley says she will always remember their generosity.

Everyone waited in back garden for Hayley and Tommy to arrive

“We will never forget how we’ve been given this lovely house, I can’t believe it, it’s incredible.”

For videos of the big reveal, visit www.facebook.com/musclesmakeover.