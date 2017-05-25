Bilton pub’s new manager hoping to recapture excitement

A landmark pub in Bilton is under new management with the aim of recapturing the excitement seen after it reopened in July.

The George was given a major refurbishment last year and relaunched with a bright new look and a food offering which got a great response.

The George in Bilton is under new management NNL-170523-194022009

Pub operator Punch ploughed a £300,000 investment to create the new look inside and outside.

But it was a rollercoaster time after that with the pub famously running out of beer shortly after the reopening and the previous team running the show left in April.

But earlier this month two businessmen took over the leasehold in partnership and hired Angie Cresswell as the new manager, who has big plans for the pub.

“We’re rebuilding the reputation back up, we’ve got some good clientele so we’re just building from where we started.

“We’ve got two new leaseholders and it’s run by management which stay on site and staff from the village.”

Angie spent many years at The Benn Hall, as well as working with children and Scouts, before taking up a new challenge at The George.

“It’s a bit of a different thing for me but it’s a new venture and it’s been fantastic so far,” she said.

Head chef Fay Cudworth has vast experience in managing a busy kitchen and has high hopes customers will love the new menu.

A karaoke night on Saturday (May 27) kicks off the calendar of events.

For more information call the pub on 01788 522376. Or visit its new Facebook page The George at Bilton Rugby.