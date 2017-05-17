Bishop marks 60th Christian Aid Week start

The Bishop of Coventry joined people from across Warwickshire to launch the 60th Christian Aid Week appeal which began on Sunday (May 14).

Rugby was one of the places where the famous Christian Aid Week door-to-door collections began in 1957.

The Right Reverend Dr Christopher Cocksworth cut a specially-made cake to mark the launch, with organisers hoping to raise more than £105,000 to tackle poverty and help refugees.

“The diamond jubilee of Christian Aid collections is something to celebrate,” he said.

“We may not have diamonds to put in the pot, but the best tribute to this consistent commitment to care for the world in the past, would be for people of every belief and conviction to dig deep to show our passion for those who suffer in our day.”

“Christian Aid Week unites over 20,000 churches every year to support our global neighbours in need, who are suffering through no fault of their own”, said a charity spokesman.

Donate by visiting www.caweek.org, calling 08080 006 006, or texting ‘GIVE’ to 70040 to give £5.