Bishop of Leicester pays tribute to Rugby couple found dead

The Bishop of Leicester said he was ‘shocked and saddened’ by the deaths of Rugby couple Mary and Sean Lawson.

The pair were found dead at their home in Wiggins Close on Sunday afternoon – police are not treating it as suspicious.

Mary Lawson was director of education at the Diocese of Leicester for four years. Photo: Diocese of Leicester NNL-170106-094157001

Revd Martyn Snow paid tribute to Mrs Lawson, 63, who used to work at the diocese as director of education and was also a canon of Leicester Cathedral.

“Mary made a very significant contribution to the work of the church across the diocese,” he said.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by this news and my thoughts and prayers are with Mary and Sean’s colleagues, family and friends.”

Mrs Lawson was director of education between 2010 and 2014, leading the diocesan board of education through ‘many significant changes’ including the creation of Diocese of Leicester Academies Trust, he added.

Rugby Borough Council former head of environment and public realm Sean Lawson NNL-170530-162720001

After leaving the diocese, she became head of a primary school in Leicester but had recently suffered from ill health after a stroke in 2015.

Mr Lawson, 50, was head of environment and public realm at Rugby Borough Council, which also paid tribute to the ‘dedicated’ officer.

