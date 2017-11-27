Blood taking unit at Rugby hospital faces disruption after break-in

The Friends Blood Taking Unit at St Cross hospital has been left one cubicle down and having to use a ticket system after a break-in over the weekend.

The hospital said there will be some disruption to appointments as a result, although staff will try to keep it to a minimum.

A spokesperson on the hospital's Facebook page said: "We're really sad to report that the Friends Blood Taking Unit at the Hospital of St Cross has been broken into over the weekend.

"The unit is open to patients today, but there will be one less cubicle in use, and we're having to go back to a ticket system to call patients rather than the electronic system.

Police are working alongside the hospital.