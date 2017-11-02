Blooming wonderful new garden at Rugby care home

A garden at Mill Green in Rugby has been transformed hanks to a £10,000 grant.

Residents at the home are delighted with the look of the inspirational new space.

It was made possible through Tesco’s Bag for Life scheme.

The supermarket group teamed up with Groundwork for the scheme, which sees grants of £8,000, £10,000, and £12,000 – raised from the 5p bag levy – awarded to local outdoor community projects.

Millions of shoppers voted in stores across the country last November, with residents at Mill Green receiving £10,000 to put towards a new garden including a sensory area, improved wheelchair access, and water features.

Now, with support from residents, Network Rail and ABC, Village Farm Nurseries, Red Squirrel, Premier Property Maintenance and Landscaping, and Mill Green Enablers Chloe Jaques and Megan Temple who created an outdoor mural, the transformation is complete.

Mick Clarke, 54, who lives at Mill Green, said: “It’s been fantastic being involved with the development of our new garden at Mill Green and we’re delighted that everyone’s hard work has created such a beautiful space.

“I’m a keen gardener, so I’m really looking forward to spending more time outside, particularly tending to the flowers and vegetables I’ve planted – whatever the weather.”

Home manager Lynn Randall, said: “While the old space was welcoming, it needed updating to ensure it can cater for people’s changing needs – and the transformation is already proving popular.”