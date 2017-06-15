Blue plaque for legend of folk

A blue plaque to honour folk singer and songwriter Sandy Denny has been unveiled in Byfield today, Thursday.

It was one of 47 blue plaques across the country unveiled by BBC Local Radio, BBC Asian Network and The British Plaque Trust to commemorate people or places that have influenced the musical landscape across the country.

The blue plaque honouring Sandy Denny has gone outside Byfield Village Hall, where Sandy played her last ever gig on April 1, 1978.

Her plaque was unveiled on today, BBC Music Day, by musician Bob Stanley of the band Saint Etienne, also a music journalist, who has proclaimed Sandy’s voice his favourite female voice in history.

Sandy, whose full name was Alexandra Elene MacLean, was originally from London. She started her career with The Strawbs but then joined Fairport Convention between 1968 and 1969. She left and went onto form Fotheringay, before rejoining Fairport Convention with her husband Trevor Lucas.

Marsha Ramroop, assistant editor at BBC Radio Northampton, said: “Sandy Denny was one of the UKs most iconic folk singers with a sublime voice. She played her last ever gig in here in Northamptonshire, where she settled and wrote many songs in her barn. She still has a following and inspires music in others. It’s a real privilege to be honouring a true music legend.”

The unveiling was broadcast live on BBC Radio Northampton on Helen Blaby’s show.

The final list, covering a wide range of musical genres from pop, to rock, folk and classical, was whittled down from BBC Local Radio listeners’ ideas and those from a committee made up of music industry experts and BBC representatives.

Controller of BBC English Regions, David Holdsworth, said: “It is hugely prestigious to receive a British Plaque Trust blue plaque, usually only around two are awarded each year. To mark BBC Music Day across BBC Local Radio with 47 blue plaques is a fitting way to commemorate our listeners’ passion and pride for where they live and to celebrate our musical heritage.”