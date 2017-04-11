Borough’s best shortlisted for Pride of Rugby awards

Finalists for this year’s Pride of Rugby Awards feature the very best of our borough.

This years glittering awards ceremony, hosted by Rugby FM, at Coombe Abbey Hotel on Friday, May 12, will honour the great and good of the town.

The nominees:

Business of the Year with Cemex: Brownsover Hall Hotel, Eco-Clean & Maintenance Ltd, Lenoch Engineering Ltd and Opus VI.

Small Business of the Year with The FSB: Albert’s Menswear and Formalwear, Chugg Productions Ltd, Fancy Me Ltd, SASS and Urban Beauty.

Business Person of the Year with the Coventry & Warks Chamber of Commerce: Dave Hall – Albert’s Menswear and Formalwear, Louise Golding – SASS and Stuart Mackintosh – Opus VI.

Town Centre Business of the Year: Albert’s Menswear and Formalwear, Oliv Ltd, SASS and Urban Beauty.

Hospitality Business of the Year with Coombe Abbey: Brownsover Hall Hotel, Cinnamon Lounge and Oliv Ltd.

Customer Care Award: Rainsbrook Veterinary Group, Sammie Lou Bridal Couture and SASS.

Team of the Year with Keller: The Bradby Club, ConnectWELL Volunteer Team, Moriarty’s Community Café and Rugby Town Junior Football Club.

Carer of the Year: Annette Collier, Betty Fallon, Dawn Thurkettle, Donna Cave and Thomas Wood.

Young Achiever of the Year with nationwide Windows and Doors: Daisy Howden, Emily Inns and Leah Evans.

Citizen of the Year with BT Supply Chain: Fay McSorley, Joanne Finney, Malcolm Hancock, Rachel Fordham and Rosemary & Frank Preston.

Educator of the Year with Houlton: ASH Stage Productions, Brian Lowe and St Andrews Benn CofE Primary School.

Long Service Volunteer of the Year with GE Power Conversion: Darron Forrest, David Norton, Jim Cave, Maria Smith and Mike Rigby.

Rugby’s Pride Award with Rugby Borough Council: Bloodbikes, Hope 4, New Directions (Rugby), Rugby Autism Network and Trevor Hoyte.