Boy, 11, dies after electrocution at rail depot near Rugby

An 11-year-old boy died after being electrocuted at an international rail freight depot near Rugby yesterday (Tuesday, June 27).

Rescue crews dashed to the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal just before 5.20pm and found the youngster who had suffered severe electrical burns.

Despite paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service desperately trying to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dave Warner, 30, who lives in the nearby village of Crick, said: “It’s tragic and a real cloud has descended over the village. It’s so awful his young life was just snuffed out just like that.”

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said his death is being treated as unexplained while extensive enquiries are made to understand what happened.

Detective Inspector Gareth Davies urged anyone with information to come forward

“Our thoughts are with the family of this young boy during what must be an incredibly difficult time,” he said.

“I have specially trained officers supporting the family as they try to come to terms with this awful news.

“Our focus is now fixed on understanding exactly what happened and how this young boy came to receive these awful injuries.

“Therefore, I would be looking to hear from anyone who may have seen a young boy

enter this depot at around 5pm.

“If you were in the area or have any information, no matter how small, please do get in touch as soon as possible.

“The family will be desperate for answers and we will

be working tirelessly to get them answers they will be seeking.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 367 of 27/06/2017.

n Police were due to make a statement about the incident shortly after the Advertiser went to press. Check our website for updates.