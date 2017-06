The Rugby CAMRA’s Summer Pub of the Year award was given to a pub in Braunston for the first time.

The Admiral Nelson received the award and Steve Heighton from Rugby CAMRA said: “ The pub is a very good example of a modern pub with food, live music, games and a range of real ales including a locally brewed house ale.”

The Head of Steam pub in Lilbourne was named as the runner-up.

Why not vote for your favourite pub to enjoy a drink in the sun here. The Admiral Nelson is on the list!