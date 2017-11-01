Break-in at Hillmorton shop

A Hillmorton shop has been broken into and it appears its cash machine has been stolen.

The Co-op store on High Street, Hillmorton, was broken into last night, Tuesday, October 31.

It appears a hole was cut into the shop's security shutter and there are reports its cashpoint was stolen.

Police were still on the scene as of 9.30am this morning, Wednesday November 1.

The incident comes after a spate of cash machine thefts in the South Leicestershire area.