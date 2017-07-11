BREAKING: Decision on controversial Rokeby Field schools plan deferred

The decision on the Rokeby Field schools proposal was deferred for a month at a meeting today (Tuesday, July 11) to give objectors time to consider late transport information.

Developers submitted its highways report for plans for a secondary school and a special needs school on the site off Anderson Road on Friday due to delays.

Warwickshire County Council’s regulatory committee decided it would not be fair to decide on the proposals with giving people enough time to consider the report or the data behind it, and deferred the meeting for a month.

Dozen of objectors from campaign group SHARE gathered outside Shire Hall in the hope the controversial plans would be rejected, but there were some in the public gallery in favour.

SHARE chairman Sally Chant supported the councillors’ decision as it would have been unfair otherwise, but believes people want an answer, not more delays.

“The information did come in late and it’s only right people get a chance to look at it so I think it was the right decision,” she said.

“Having said that, everyone wants to know what the outcome is.

“It places a lot of pressure on the objectors to consider the report but we all want an answer.”

Councillors spent more than two hours debating and listening to officers, objectors and the developers put their cases forward in a busy committee room.

Planning chief Ian Grace said Rugby is facing a ‘crisis’ in secondary education if no new schools are built, which is why he recommended approving the plan despite the site not being designated for development and the many negatives associated with it.

Objectors argued the need is in the north of the town and the proposal would create ‘potential death traps’ due to the amount of extra traffic on the ‘inadequate’ transport network.

Sarah Morrison, who spoke on behalf on many parents in favour of the new schools, said she was disappointed by the decision as children’s futures are in the balance.

“We’re really disappointed, it means the children are without the security [of more school places] still,” she said.

“I think it’s just not fair on the children to be potentially shipped out of the area. It’s another month before we have an answer.

“There will be a lot of parents who will be disappointed by this.”