BREAKING NEWS: Five people arrested after discovery of a cannabis factory in Northamptonshire

Five people have been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis factory in from Northamptonshire.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police executed a search warrant at a property in Crick this morning where they found cannabis cultivation on an industrial scale.

A cannabis factory in Crick

A resident, who doesn't wish to be identified, said: "We spotted some strange goings on that started a few months ago. People would drive up and ring someone, then the gateway would be opened and they would drive in it.

"They never answered the front door. We thought something was going on.

"We spoke to the local police officer who asked us to keep an eye out. The house was rented out."

The property contained plants in multiple rooms being grown, dried and prepared for distribution.

Five people have been arrested in Crick after cannabis factory raid

The men were detained inside the property, arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and taken into custody.