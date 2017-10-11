Bright futures at Brownsover school

Staff and children at Brownsover Community School were joined by their families and Rugby Mayor Belinda Garcia to launch their ‘growing bright futures’ project.

Visitors were invited to plant daffodils around the school so when spring arrives, the school will be awash with bright golden flowers that they can watch grow.

A collection was then held for the Marie Curie Charity, who have a daffodil as their symbol.

Staff said everyone enjoyed the afternoon in the sunshine last week.