Brother’s band releases EP on Sam Davies’s birthday

The brother of tragic father-to-be Sam Davies released his band’s EP on what would have been his sibling’s 26th birthday with the title track dedicated to him.

Sam died after an accident on Lawford Road in January, 2016, weeks before his girlfriend Regan gave birth to their daughter Remmy, who is now one-year-old.

His brother David and his band Courthouse released Hallways, which is dedicated to him and has more than 34,000 hits on YouTube, on May 2, 2016, which would have been Sam’s 25th birthday.

Exactly a year later, the band published a five-track EP of the same name and Sam’s family let off balloons at his grave to mark his 26th.

David said music and his band mates helped him deal with the grief and was glad they supported releasing the EP on such a poignant day.

“It means a lot to me, it was a big help having the music and the lads [to get through losing Sam], it’s what my brother would have wanted. Now it’s been a while [since Sam died] hopefully we can look forward and look up too towards the future as it can only get better, certainly for me anyway,” he said.

David Davies (right) with two of his Courthouse bandmates. Photo courtesy of Courthouse NNL-171005-084047001

The reception to the EP has been sensational as it was played more than 1,000 times in the first 24 hours.

Courthouse released Hallways on Bandcamp which allows artists to publish music and fans can either pay for it, download it for nothing or just listen.

The band will be performing their latest songs at one of their biggest gigs to date, and the first as a five-piece, at Yaxley Festival in Peterborough on Friday (May 12).

Sam was cycling along Lawford Road, where he lived with his mum and step-father, when he was in a collision with a car on January 8. The 24-year-old was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire but died of a serious head injury.

It’s what my brother would have wanted. Sam Davies’ brother David

Many paid tribute to the ‘inspirational’ Sam. Rugby Community Safety Partnership presented a Notable Achievement Award to his family to mark his work with young people, in particular at Hill Street Youth Centre.