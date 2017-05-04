Brownsover residents left with little or no water pressure after pipe bursts

Residents in Rugby may be experiencing issues with their water supply after a pipe burst this morning.

At around 5.30am this morning a water pipe burst in the Brownsover area in Rugby.

Severn Trent have said that they are on the scene and trying to fix the problem.

A statement on their website says: “This morning we discovered a burst water pipe which may have been causing water supplies to be off or at low pressure for some of our customers.

“We’re happy to say that most water supplies should now be back on, although some people may be experiencing low pressure.

“The water pipe that burst is being repaired and we’re now working hard to get everything back to normal.

“We know how difficult it is to have no water, especially at this time of day when you’re trying to get ready for work and school, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing.

“We’d like to reassure our customers that we’re doing everything we can to get the water supplies back on as soon as we can.”