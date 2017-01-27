BT still plan to replace historic Rugby phone box

Patience is a virtue apparently – when it comes to BT’s promise to replace the historic K6 phone box which was removed in July last year after being damaged.

At the time, BT told the Advertiser: “As the box is on Historic England’s register, we’re going to replace it.”

With the passing of the six months anniversary and still no sign of the replacement, the Advertiser asked again.

This time the response from BT’s spokesman Emma Tennant was: “We’d like to reassure your readers about our plans.

“We still intend to replace the box that was damaged. There’s no firm date yet but we’re hoping it will be in the near future.”

When asked why it was taking so long, the further reply was: “Just unforeseeable delays for which we’re very sorry.”