Burst water pipe in Rugby leaves houses flooded

A burst water pipe in Rugby yesterday morning (Sunday July 16) caused three houses to be flooded.

A water main in Grasmere Close in Brownsover burst at just after 6am. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene just before 6.30am.

Fire crews attempted to protect the houses from floodwater by using water pumps.

Severn Trent Water arrived at around 7.30am to assist the fire service with pumping water out of the houses while repairs were made to the pipe.

Water was shut off for several Rugby residents during the repairs.