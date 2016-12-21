Burst water pipe leaves Rugby residents without water

Residents in Rugby have been left without water after a pipe burst in the early hours of this morning.

At around 4am this morning residents in the Brownsover area were reporting not having any water.

It was later discovered that there was a burst water pipe in Grasmere Close.

A spokesperson from Severn Trent said: “We have engineers fixing a pipe in Grasmere Close in Brownsover that burst in the early hours of this morning (21 December).

“Seven properties are currently without water while we complete the repair which we hope to have finished by the end of today.

“To make sure we can fix the pipe safely we have three-way traffic lights in operation in the area. We’re really sorry for the inconvenience this burst has caused and our teams are working as quickly as possible to get things back to normal.”