Award for 25 years at Rugby marketing company

A dedicated employee was given an award to mark 25 years at a Rugby-based marketing company on Monday (April 10).

Sheila Cobble was presented the award and a bouquet of flowers by mda managing director Wayne Chapman.

“Sheila has been a loyal member of the mda team for 25 years and we’re delighted to be able to recognise that commitment,” he said.

Sheila is based at mda’s Swift Park site, where she works within the client services team, complementing four other sites across the Midlands and North-west.

Over the past quarter of a century, Sheila has been part of wide-scale development at the company as it has grown from a small, privately-owned company based in Rugby, to being part of a FTSE 100 global organisation.