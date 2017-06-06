BREAKING: Burst pipe in Rugby leaves homes without water

A burst pipe in Rugby has left some homes were no water this afternoon (Tuesday, June 6).

Severn Trent engineers are on their way to the burst discovered on the corner of Mill Road and Technology Drive earlier today.

The burst may be causing properties within the CV21 area to have no water or lower water pressure than normal, a Severn Trent spokesman said.

“Our teams are en route to the area now and will work hard to get this pipe fixed and everything back to normal as quickly as possible,” the spokesman added.

“We know how difficult it is to have no water, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing.

“We’d like to reassure our customers that we’re doing everything we can to get the water back on as soon as possible.”