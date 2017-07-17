Clearance sale at Summersault but restaurant will reopen under new guise

Owners of the much-missed Rugby establishment Summersault held a final clearance sale on Saturday (July 15) – but the restaurant is undergoing a revamp ahead of its reopening in a new guise.

Eileen and Mike Jeffs sold off the last of their old decorations and stock at very reduced prices and sold filter coffee and scones for old times sake at the deli on Lawrence Sheriff Street.

In an email to subscribers inviting them to the sale, they said the restaurant on High Street has been leased to someone else before it reopens as a different restaurant later this year.

The couple are retiring after nearly 30 years running Summersault, with many generations of Rugbeians enjoying it before it closed.