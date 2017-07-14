Ed’s Easy Diner in Rugby closes without warning

Popular restaurant Ed’s Easy Diner in Rugby closed without warning today (Friday, July 14), leaving staff redundant.

Staff arrived at the restaurant at Elliott’s Field Shopping Park this morning to be told it would be shutting after a period of review.

Ed’s Easy Diner brand director Sam Wignell said: “This has been a very difficult decision, and we are currently discussing with staff, the potential of alternative positions within the brand.”

The brand is actively seeking new sites and new locations, both locally and nationally, a spokesman said.

The chain of restaurants announced a host of closures in October, 2016, after being sold to Giraffe Concepts Limited, part of Boparan Restaurant Holdings – the group which also owns Harry Ramsdens, Fishworks and The Cinnamon Collection.

Elliott’s Field has been contacted for comment.