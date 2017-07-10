Elliott’s Field providing hundreds of jobs and millions in taxes

Research into Elliott’s Field Shopping Park released today (Monday, July 10) shows just how much it contributes to Rugby both in terms of jobs and taxes.

The retail park provides 381 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs, with four out of five of them going to locals and 44 per cent taken by under-25s, the study shows.

Businesses pay out a total of £7.8million in wages every year, and nearly £400,000 invested by retailers in training employees.

In terms of business rates, £2.8million has been generated, while £1.1million has been paid in income tax and more than £270,000 of investment has been attracted to the area by Elliott’s Field.

Development manager Thomas Cochrane at Hammerson, who own Elliott’s Field, said: “We are proud of the contribution that Elliott’s Field and its retailers have made in supporting local jobs, developing skills for the next generation and generating significant financial benefits for the local and national economy.

“As a next generation shopping park, Elliott’s Field is a great asset to Rugby and offers a variety of high-quality fashion, home and catering brands to locals and visitors alike.

“Not only is it an exciting hub of retail activity, Elliott’s Field is also a centre of sustainability as one of the only UK shopping parks to have achieved a BREEAM ‘excellent’ rating.”

Stakeholder research specialists, Envoy Partnership, in conjunction with real estate firm JLL and Hammerson, undertook the study to find out the true value that shopping destinations, particularly Elliott’s Field, bring to the local area.

The second phase of Elliott’s Field will generate an additional 190 FTE jobs in both retail and construction, the study found.

Mr Cochrane said: “Phase II of Elliott’s Field, which will deliver new homeware and furniture retailers such as DFS and Oak Furniture Land to Rugby, will further enhance the park as a best in class retail destination.

“The development has also achieved BREEAM ‘outstanding’ at the design stage, a sustainability world-first.”