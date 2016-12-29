Magna Park growing pains in the spotlight

Proposals to double the size of Magna Park, the warehouse hub near Lutterworth, would lower the quality of life for people in nearby villages, an MP has said.

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa, speaking in Parliament just before Christmas, told fellow MPs the problem lay in the “piecemeal” expansion of road-reliant logistics centres like Magna Park – developed without a properly integrated road infrastructure.

He said the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal at Crick was a good example of planned development.

By contrast, he said, road-reliant logistics centres like Magna Park were comparitively unplanned.

The result, he claimed, was local roads and settlements “frequently under strain owing to the volume of traffic they now carry”.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey agreed with Mr Costa, telling fellow MPs: “The issue is a concern to my constituents in villages such as Monks Kirby and Pailton, who are affected by the proposals for the large logistics site in Leicestershire. The solution to that problem is improving the A5; I hope the Minister will tell us about proposals for dualling the A5.”