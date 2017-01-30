Magna Park plan set to end in the High Court

A battle over competing plans for the expansion of Magna Park near Lutterworth could soon be played out at the High Court.

db symmetry, the developer behind proposals for symmetry park to the south of Magna Park, has been granted leave to pursue a judicial review of Harborough District Council’s decision to approve an earlier planning application from rival firm IDI Gazeley.

This means that, unless Harborough District Council accepts the judgement and redetermines the planning application, the case will progress to the High Court.

db symmetry contested that Harborough District Council had taken an unlawful decision in granting planning permission on the basis that the council had failed to take into full consideration the harm that the proposal would cause to heritage assets such as Bittesby Deserted Medieval Village and the availability of alternative sites, such as symmetry park.

This recent decision from the High Court does not pass judgement on the case itself, but rather confirms that there is a case to be heard.

Symmetry park will be considered by the Council at a special Planning Committee meeting later this year, alongside another application from IDI Gazeley for a wider extension to the north of Magna Park.