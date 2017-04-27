Mayor gives pledge to protect pub closures

THE Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has pledged to help halt the decline in the number of pubs in the capital, as he released new figures that reveal the number of locals in have fallen by a quarter since 2001.

The figures show 1,220 pubs have been lost in the past 15 years. In 2001, there were 4,835 pubs in London. By 2016, this had fallen by 25 per cent to 3,615 – an average loss of 81 pubs per year.

Mr Khan said: ‘The Great British pub is at the heart of the capital’s culture. From traditional workingmen’s clubs to cutting-edge micro-breweries, London’s locals are as diverse and eclectic as the people who frequent them.

‘That’s why I’m shocked at the rate of closure highlighted by these statistics, and why we have partnered with CAMRA to ensure we can track the number of pubs open in the capital and redouble our efforts to stem the rate of closures.

‘From the outset of my mayoralty, I’ve made safeguarding and growing the night-time economy a key priority and this simply isn’t possible without a thriving pub scene. Together with my night czar, Amy Lamé, we will do all we can to protect pubs across London.’

Ms Lamé launched a public consultation on ‘Culture and the night time economy’, which contains guidance on how boroughs across the city can use the current London Plan to protect public houses from closure.

This encourages boroughs to implement the Agent of Change principle – putting the onus on developers that build properties next to pubs to pay for soundproofing.