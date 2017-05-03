New B&M Bargains store opens at Rugby retail park

The long-awaited new B&M Bargains on Junction One Retail Park in Rugby opened today (Wednesday, May 3).

The newly-developed store has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme and created more than 50 jobs for local people.

Inside the newly-refurbished B&M store. Photo: B&M Bargains NNL-170305-124736001

B&M’s new employees were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community.

They chose Hope4 whose representatives took centre stage to officially open the new store, alongside mayor Sally Bragg at 9am.

Store manager Paul Harris said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of new jobs for local people and feedback from customers has been great so far.

“A big thank you to Hope4 who helped us open the store this morning, we hope that our donation can help them continue the outstanding work they do for the homeless and less fortunate in the local community.”

The new B&M Bargains store on Junction One Retail Park. Photo: B&M Bargains NNL-170305-124832001

In addition to opening the new store, the charity’s representatives also received £250 worth of B&M vouchers as a thank you for taking part.

There will also be a facepainter in store to transform customers into their favourite super heroes, animals or characters on Saturday (May 6).

B&M is one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers and customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, home ware, pet products, health & beauty and seasonal ranges.

The branch in Clock Towers Shopping Centre will stay open despite the store on Junction One opening, B&M confirmed.