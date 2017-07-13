New hybrid London taxi built at Ansty Park revealed

A new hybrid-powered London taxi was revealed as the Ansty Park-based manufacturers announced its 'green' rebrand yesterday (Wednesday, July 12).

London Taxi Company, now London EV Company, unveiled its new battery-powered taxi with a small petrol generator, the TX, which can run 70 miles solely on electricity with zero emissions.

London EV Company chief executive Chris Gubbey at the rebrand launch in London. Photo: London EV Company

A £325m investment is behind the rebrand which the company, based at a new home on Ansty Park, hopes will help tackle London and other cities' poor air quality with its clean taxis.

LEVC chief executive Chris Gubbey said: : "London has led the way in setting out tough measures to reduce taxi and van emissions and in just a few short years we expect EVs for the commercial operator will not just become commonplace, but mandatory in cities around the world creating huge opportunities for LEVC globally.”

The hybrid taxi would save drivers an average of £100 each week in fuel costs compared with the outgoing diesel model, according to LEVC.

LEVC is finalising its quality and testing regime for the TX, which has taken from the Arizona desert to the Arctic Circle.

London EV Company's factory on Ansty Park was opened in March. Photo: London EV Company

It is due to be seen on London's streets later this year when it becomes able to buy on August 1.

“From our heritage as the manufacturer of the iconic London Taxi, we have unparalleled insight into the needs of commercial operators," Mr Gubbey said.

"Drawing on the best of British design and engineering as well as technical expertise from our sister company Volvo, our products will help transform city living and provide taxi drivers with an average weekly fuel saving of £100 compared with our outgoing diesel model.”

All new London cabs must be capable of producing zero emissions from next and there will be a ban on new diesel taxis entering the city.

An initial order for 225 vehicles has been placed by Dutch taxi operator RMC.

“Today’s announcement that RMC will be our importer for the Netherlands is great news for LEVC and demonstrates the need for EV urban commercial vehicles across Europe and the world," Mr Gubbey said.

"We have been extremely impressed with the vision and business plan presented by the management team at RMC and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship."

The manufacturer's £300m, state-of-the-art factory dedicated to the production of range-extended electric vehicles opened at Ansty Park in March.