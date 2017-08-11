PICTURES: Rugby mayor reopens Bilton pub after £150k revamp

A newly-refurbished pub in Bilton thanks to a £150,000 from the new owners was officially reopened by the mayor of Rugby on Wednesday (August 9).

Rugby mayor Cllr Belinda Garcia cut the ribbon at The George at Bilton as punters enjoyed the pub after a few weeks of closure for the work.

Enjoying a drink at the newly-reopened The George. Photo: Stonegate Pubs

New manager Gareth Evans said: “We are so pleased to have the honour of presenting back to Bilton the beautifully restored George.

“We’ve been sensitive about how we’ve approached the project recognising this is very much a celebrated family-friendly pub and not wanting to change its character, whilst make it attractive to modern pub goers.”

The result is definitely a winner in the eyes of the locals as well as the new team with its generation of 20 new jobs.

The George has had numerous refurbishments and new owners over the past few years, but the latest landlords are Stonegate Pubs.

The George at Bilton. Photo: Stonegate Pubs

The Grade II listed old coaching house, now serves a range of craft beers of Blue Moon, Longhorn IPA, and Samuel Adams Boston lager to accompany the cask range of rotating local and national favourites.

A range of daily events and offers makes the pub an appeal for regulars with Monday cask night, Tuesday over 65s club with 25 per cent discount, Wednesday 'Burger Night & Quiz', Thursday 'Grill Night', Friday Fizz, and Sunday roast.

The pub has a whole new menu. Photo: Stonegate Pubs