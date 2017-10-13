Popular pub-restaurant chain Oakman Inns announces buoyant trading

Oakman Inns & Restaurants which operate venues across Northants, Bucks, Beds, Herts, Oxon, Warwikshire and beyond has announced that trading over the first half of financial year 2017/18 has been buoyant.

Like For Like sales for the 26 weeks ending Sunday 1st October were up 8.6% with total group sales up 27.5% at £13.5m.

Oakman founder Peter Borg-Neal

Oakman was founded by restauranteur Peter Borg-Neal in his hometown of Tring and now boasts 20 pub-restaurants across nine counties with three more on the way in 2018.

Mr Borg-Neal said he as ‘absolutely delighted’ with the company’s performance over the first half of the year.

He said: “We have a real sense of momentum as we approach the vital Christmas trading period. The recent acquisition of The Anchor in Hullbridge and the reopening of The Betsey Wynne have added to that momentum – both are trading ahead of expectation. We are now on-site at the Beech House, Amersham, The Cherry Tree, Olney and The Royal Foresters, Ascot – all of which will open in the first half of 2018.”

“The key challenge we are experiencing is the increase in input prices driven by sterling weakness. We have seen a large increase in food prices whilst being very wary of passing them on to the consumer. However, the biggest impact on us is being seen in our capital expenditure costs. Items such as kitchen equipment and building materials have increased dramatically. When this is set against some of the other challenges to our trading it seems to us very likely that, without Government intervention, there will be a significant slowing of investment in our industry. We need action on a number of fronts including addressing the absurd level of Business Rates, a streamlining of Planning law and the removal of the unfair tax on food. Furthermore, I think Landlords need to recognise that there have been some structural changes to the sector business model and they will have to be more realistic about rent expectations. Equally, I call upon industry colleagues to think about the level of rent they are prepared to sign up to.”

“The strategy for Oakman remains the same with a focus on quality, great people and excellent sites. We were particularly delighted to have become the first pub company to be awarded the Princess Royal Training Award for training excellence.”

The Oakman Collection:

Hertfordshire:

Kings Arms, Berkhamsted

Banyers House, Royston

Beech House, St Albans

The Red Lion, Water End

The Akeman, Tring

Bedfordshire:

White Hart, Ampthill

Buckinghamshire:

Beech House, Beaconsfield

Dog & Badger, Medmenham

The Akeman Inn, Kingswood

Betsey Wynne, Swanbourne

Essex:

King’s Head, Chipping Ongar

The Anchor, Hullbridge

Northamptonshire:

The Navigation at Thrupp Wharf, Cosgrove

Oxfordshire:

The Crown & Thistle, Abingdon

The Old Post Office, Wallingford

Blue Boar, Witney

Warwickshire:

The Globe, Warwick

Four Alls, Welford on Avon

West Midlands:

Beech House, Solihull

Berkshire:

Walter Arms, Sindlesham

OPENING FIRST HALF 2018:

Beech House, Amersham

Cherry Tree, Olney

Royal Foresters, Ascot