Rugby mast site cafe offering evening dining due to demand

A popular cafe built on the Rugby mast site is offering evening dining for the first time from today (Thursday, July 6) in response to high demand.

The Tuning Fork has also expanded, opening an outside dining area in time for customers to enjoy throughout the summer months.

The Tuning Fork is built in a converted barn

The restaurant at Dollman Farm on the Houlton development will also be offering alcoholic drinks from next Thursday (July 13), but customers can bring their own beverages until then.

The Tuning Fork director Elaine Enticott told the Advertiser: “The extended license will allow us to widen our existing offer to include evening dining for the first time since we opened in April.

“We’ve been blown away by the response to our launch: having had so many people ask if they could book for dinner, we have brought forward our plans significantly.

“We will be open for evening dining from this Thursday, July 6, on a ‘bring your own alcohol’ basis for this first weekend whilst we await the license.

The Tuning Fork opened in April and was an instant hit

"A full evening food and drink menu will then be in operation from July 13.

“The evening menu will enable us to further elevate The Tuning Fork’s offer, bringing even more flavoursome, beautifully-crafted dishes to local diners.”

Since its April launch, chef James Enticott and his team have built The Tuning Fork a reputation for dishes using entirely locally-sourced ingredients from independent producers.

An updated daytime menu is now supplemented by the evening offer, featuring international-inspired dishes and available Thursdays to Saturdays.

Johanne Thomas from Houlton developers Urban&Civic said: “The Tuning Fork is an outstanding venue, providing a real hub for the community of Houlton, nearby villages and beyond.

"It has been fantastic to see The Tuning Fork start off successfully and develop into a must-visit dining destination and we look forward to both the eatery and wider Dollman Farm venue being enjoyed by even more local residents.

“We designed Dolman Farm as a unique space to firmly establish the new neighbourhood of Houlton and offer visitors, whether they are housebuyers or part of the broader Rugby community, a vision for the type of place we are creating through this exciting development.”

The Tuning Fork’s evening dining menu will be available from 6.30-9pm, Thursday to Saturday. Bookings can be made by calling 01788 824185.

For further information on the Tuning Fork, and to view the new menus, visit www.tuningforkhoulton.co.uk.

For more details on the development of Houlton visit www.houlton.co.uk.