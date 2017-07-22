Selfless Rugby barber shortlisted for national hairdressing prize

A selfless barber who uses his Rugby shop to help vulnerable people is in the running for a prestigious national hairdressing prize.

Matt Robinson is one of five barbers shortlisted in the male grooming specialist category of the Creative HEAD Most Wanted Awards 2017.

The ground floor of Matt’s barber shop Mister Robinson’s is a de facto community space, providing somewhere for homeless people or those in need to go, with the motto: keep it handsome.

Upstairs, the barber has been taking haircut bookings from people in London and even France since the nomination was publicised, and big-name companies are offering sponsorship deals.

“When I saw I had been nominated the whole room slowed down, it was a huge moment,” he said.

“To be considered among the top five in the UK has send us off to an international level.”

Matt set up Mister Robinson’s in 2013 and it has always been more than just a barber shop.

He has worked with charity Hope4 helping homeless people and giving kids somewhere to play football.

“We have been here four years and we’ve tried to boost the local attitude really,” he said.

“We’ve got this saying, keep it handsome, and we want people to feel good and do good so if we can show other people how to do that then that’s magic.

“I get to do a job I really like doing and get to be creative and help other people through the other things we do. It’s not just a cool job, but a cool responsibility.”

Matt will find out if he has won at the awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan, at London Guildhall on September 6.

Judged by influential names in hair, fashion, business and the media – including George Northwood, hairdresser to Alexa Chung and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Vogue beauty editor Lauren Murdoch-Smith – the Most Wanted Awards celebrate the outstanding individuals, teams and salons in British hairdressing.

As well as the award, the winners will be presented an exclusive prize courtesy of their category sponsor and receive editorial coverage in Creative HEAD and its associated titles and websites.

Creative HEAD’s Catherine Handcock said: “All our finalists are brilliant at what they do – now let’s look forward to the grand final to discover the overall winners.”