Thousands invested in Bilton pub ahead of reopening

A Bilton pub was officially taken over by new owners yesterday (Monday, July 24) and £150,000 was immediately invested to refurbish it ahead of its reopening next month.

Stonegate Pub Company were confirmed as the proud owner of The George at Bilton and a team to classically refurbish it has been brought it before the doors open again on August 9.

Relief comes also for previous employees of the popular Grade II listed coaching house whose jobs have been saved and 20 additional roles have been created.

Stonegate chief executive Simon Longbottom said: “This is an exciting development for Stonegate.

“Community is massively important to us, so to have the privilege of a gem like The George is great.

“We can’t wait to welcome customers and our new team.”

The new offer will be focused on premium products including craft and cask beer and fine wines alongside seasonal, quality-driven food with everyday offers such as 20 per cent discount for over 65’s on Tuesdays, Stonegate said.

People interested in joining the team at The George can contact the Caterer.com

Final plans for the opening will be revealed in coming weeks.