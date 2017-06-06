UPDATE: Burst pipe in Rugby fixed but some homes still without water

A burst pipe in Rugby which left some homes were no water has been fixed and engineers are working to get supplies back to normal this afternoon (Tuesday, June 6).

Severn Trent engineers discovered the burst pipe on the corner of Mill Road and Technology Drive earlier today with teams sent at around 1.45pm.

The burst may be causing properties within the CV21 area to have no water or lower water pressure than normal, a Severn Trent spokesman said.

“We’re pleased to say the pipe has been repaired, and we’re now doing all that we can to return supplies to normal,” the spokesman added.

“We know how difficult it is to have no water, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing.

“We’d like to reassure our customers that we’re doing everything we can to get the water back on as soon as possible.”

Mill Road and Technology Drive have been closed by police while the pipes are fixed.

Affected residents expressed their frustration on Facebook, describing the situation as a ‘nightmare’.

Anthony Brown wrote: “We need it back on now I have kids,” while Hayley James commented: “It’s a nightmare,” and Colin Taylor said: “I hope we get compensated.”