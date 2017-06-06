UPDATE: Water supply restored for most after pipe bursts in Rugby

Water supplies were restored to normal for most hours after a main pipe burst in Rugby yesterday (Tuesday, June 7) but one home is still without water.

Severn Trent engineers were sent to fix the burst pipe on the corner of Mill Road and Technology Drive at around 1.45pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Some properties in the CV21 area were without water while others had low pressure for hours, with residents describing it as a ‘nightmare’.

Severn Trent received 150 calls from people saying they had no water but supplies were back on by 7.30pm bar the one property still suffering.

The water company issued a statement at around 5.40am this morning (Wednesday) saying all supplies should be back to normal and apologised for the disruption.

“We’re happy to say that all water supplies should now be back to normal in Rugby,” a spokesman said.

“The repair will continue on the corner of Mill Road and Technology Drive until everything is back to normal.

“We’d like to thank our customers who were affected for their patience while this essential repair is being carried out.

“We know how difficult it is to have no water and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused.”

Mill Road and Technology Drive is still closed by police while the pipes are fixed, with a diversion in place.

Affected residents expressed their frustration on Facebook.

Anthony Brown wrote: “We need it back on now I have kids,” while Hayley James commented: “It’s a nightmare,” and Colin Taylor said: “I hope we get compensated.”