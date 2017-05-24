Caldecott Park sing-along to support Manchester attack victims

Musicians are calling on people to come together and show solidarity with the Manchester terror attack victims with a sing along in Caldecott Park.

Those wanting to show support for those affected and Ariana Grande, who left the stage moments before the Manchester Arena explosion, can meet at the park’s bandstand at noon on Saturday.

The event is organised by Big Help Music and is hoped to be a rallying point to share, support and show solidarity.

“Because we work primarily with young people, what has happened has really cut to the core of what we do,” Big Help Music’s director Dutch Van Spall said.

“And we know the people we work with and their friends have been deeply affected by this.

“So we’re providing a sort of rallying point for people to sing, share, or do whatever and hopefully feel a bit better because of that and to show support for the victims, the people of Manchester and Ariana Grande.”

Hopeful singers from Big Help Music will be performing a variety of songs including Crowded House’s Don’t Dream It’s Over.

Ariana Grande covered the song in 2015 and musicians are invited to film their own performances of the song and share videos via the Amondo app by posting on social media with the hashtags #dontdreamitsover, #theywontwin and #ArianaGrande.

Organisers want people to bring messages, placards and tributes to show Rugby stands together with the people of Manchester.