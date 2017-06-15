Calling all great knitters of Rugby

A Rugby School matron, who lives in the town, is trying to find 450 people to help knit for charity. As part of the school’s 450th anniversary, Mary Spenser-Higgs, matron of Stanley House, aims to get people on board to knit or crochet squares to create blankets for those in need.

Staff and pupils are helping out, but she’s now appealing to Advertiser readers to help.

She said: “I am looking for 450 people to help knit or crochet these blankets which will be displayed during The Festival on The Close.

“They will be an example of the charitable heart of Lawrence Sheriff who obviously cared for the folk of Rugby, he’s why we are here now.

“So far, friends of Rugby School, matrons and cleaning ladies are either donating money, wool or their time to meet the deadline of June 25.”

If you can help Mary, pictured right, with colleague Debbie Clarke, email her at msh@rugbyschool.net