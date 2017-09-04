Campaign group asks for help to secure future of Rugby playing field

A group campaigning to protect a Rugby playing field from future development is appealing for support ahead of a public inquiry in November.

Sustainable Hillside and Rokeby Education (SHARE) applied to register Rokeby Playing Field as a town green in September 2016 to protect it from any future development.

The group is now gathering evidence and is asking anyone who uses the field to contact SHARE ahead of a Warwickshire County Council public inquiry to be held at the Arnold House, Rugby, between November 9 and November 20.

A spokesperson for the group said: "If SHARE’s application is successful, this field will be preserved from development forever and this open green space will be saved for everyone to enjoy for generations to come."

SHARE can be contacted at: protect.rokeby@gmail.com