Warwickshire Police are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 47-year-old Mark Bennett from the Warwick area.

Mark was last seen today (Thursday) at approximately 1:45pm at St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

Mark is believed to be wearing a long pale pink shirt with blue jeans and grey trainers and may be wearing sunglasses.

The police are urging members of the public to report any sightings of Mark to us on 101 referencing 221 25 May.