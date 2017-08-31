Car smashes through wall at Rugby retail park

A car smashed through a wall at a retail park in Rugby yesterday (Wednesday).

The British Transport Police for Coventry and Warwickshire took to Twitter to say that they were assisting police in Rugby with an RTC at Elliott’s Field shopping centre.

The picture shows that a car had gone through the wall outside Halfords.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire POlice said: “Police were called to a report of a collision at Elliot’s Field Retail Park in Rugby at around 12.15pm yesterday (Wednesday).

“It is understood a white Volkswagen Polo and a silver Vauxhall Corsa were in collision.

“The white Volkswagen Polo also collided with a wall. A third car – a silver Ford Focus - was damaged by falling debris from the wall.

“Ambulance service attended and a man in his 80s was taken to hospital as a precaution. There were no other injuries.”