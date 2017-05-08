Cawston homes devastated after car fire in garage

Two family homes in Cawston were devastated after a car caught fire in a garage on Friday (May 5) with neighbours setting up a fundraising page.

Fortunately no one was hurt but the houses on Oatland Drive were left destroyed after the fire, with the two families’ possessions in ashes.

According to the GoFundMe page, both families, one with a small child, were left with nothing but £470 has been raised so far.

The page’s founder Manda Goodwin wrote: “I am hoping that humanity and generosity will shine through, so I’ve set up a donation page.

“Please give whatever you can however small it will still be more than these families have been left with.”

Three fire engines from Rugby, Southam and Leamington were sent to the blazing houses at around 3.15pm.

On arrival, crews were faced with a fire in a garage that had spread to the roof space of three residential properties.

Firefighters used everything in their armoury to extinguish the fire including water supplied by the town’s main hydrant.

Fortunately no one was hurt but the houses were left destroyed after the fire, with the two families’ possessions in ashes.

Southam Fire Station wrote on Facebook: “Fire can catch you unawares even in broad daylight, so please ensure that you have a working smoke alarm on each floor of your home.”

The Red Cross Fire & Emergency Support Service from Kenilworth Fire Station attended to assist the residents involved in the incident.

A cat from Oatland Drive is missing as it got scared by the fire – it is unknown whether it belonged to either of the homes which caught ablaze.

To donate to the fundraising, visit www.gofundme.com/oatland-drive-fire-5517.

Firefighters were called out yesterday (Sunday) to deal with a hay bale on fire.

One fire engine from Rugby was sent to Cawston Grange Road where a hay bale was smouldering so they used an aqua backpack and small gear to extinguish it.