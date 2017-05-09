Cawston mum of twins launches yoga classes for children

A Cawston-based mum of twins is offering classes to children on how to chill out and relax.

Jemma Funnell has set up a branch of Relax Kids - a system of teaching children mindfulness and relaxation techniques.

The sessions teach children relaxation techniques and tools to help them cope with stress and anxiety whilst building their confidence and self-esteem.

Classes include stretching, breathing techniques, massage, positive self talk and visualisation exercises put together in a fun package for children aged three-16.

Learning relaxation from a young age helps children manage their stress and stay in control and focussed.

Jemma said: “Since having my twin boys, who are now seven years old, and struggling with my own anxieties over the past few years, I have developed a love for yoga and meditation which has totally changed my perspective on life.

“I was looking for something I could do to teach these valuable life skills myself to children and I discovered Relax Kids.

“The simple seven-step programme made perfect sense to me and the best way to introduce mindfulness and relaxation to children in a way they can understand.”

Jemma has recently been running taster sessions privately and in Bilton Junior School.

Call Jemma on 07968 829404 or go to www.relaxkids.com/jemmafunnell