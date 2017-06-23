CCTV image released of man police would like to identify after wallet theft in Rugby

Warwickshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify and speak to following a theft in Rugby town centre in the early hours of Saturday, 3 June.

The incident happened sometime between 3am and 4.30am, when a man in his 20s is reported to have had his wallet stolen while he was in Midas Lounge on Church Street.

A contactless bank card is believed to have been used to make fraudulent transactions at Rugby Asda around 4.30am, with another attempt to use the card being made at a takeaway on Railway Terrace on Saturday evening.

Police would like to speak with the man pictured as he could have important information and are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 250 of 5 June.